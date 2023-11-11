The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Nikita Kucherov, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Thinking about a wager on Kucherov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Kucherov has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 21:24 on the ice per game.

In Kucherov's 14 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 10 of 14 games this year, Kucherov has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 14 games this year, Kucherov has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Kucherov hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 67.5% chance of Kucherov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 14 Games 4 23 Points 4 11 Goals 1 12 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.