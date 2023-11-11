Will Nikita Kucherov Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 11?
Should you wager on Nikita Kucherov to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Kucherov stats and insights
- In seven of 14 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- Kucherov averages 4.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.5%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Kucherov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|25:02
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|21:50
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|4
|2
|2
|22:38
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|5
|1
|4
|21:04
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:26
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|16:37
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|2
|1
|21:27
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 4-3
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
