As we head into Week 11 of the college football season, which team sits on top of the NEC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

NEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Duquesne

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-1

6-3 | 7-1 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th

112th Last Game: W 34-26 vs Wagner

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Stonehill

Stonehill Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

TV Channel:

2. Merrimack

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-5 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th

108th Last Game: L 31-21 vs UMass

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.

Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

TV Channel:

3. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-6 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 29-28 vs LIU Post

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

4. LIU Post

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-6 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 99th

99th Last Game: W 29-28 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Wagner

Wagner Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

TV Channel:

5. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-8 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th

89th Last Game: W 31-24 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

6. Stonehill

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-5 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 28-17 vs Wagner

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Duquesne

@ Duquesne Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

TV Channel:

7. Wagner

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-5

3-6 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th

111th Last Game: L 34-26 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ LIU Post

@ LIU Post Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

TV Channel:

8. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-6 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 31-24 vs Sacred Heart

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Merrimack

@ Merrimack Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

TV Channel:

