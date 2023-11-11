Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Muscogee County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Muscogee County, Georgia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muscogee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Shaw High School at Starr's Mill High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.