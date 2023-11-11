The Tampa Bay Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev among them, play the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Sergachev are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

Sergachev has averaged 23:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).

Sergachev has yet to score a goal through 14 games this year.

Sergachev has registered a point in a game seven times this season out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In seven of 14 games this year, Sergachev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Sergachev's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 14 Games 4 8 Points 3 0 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

