Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) meet the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Michigan vs. Penn State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Penn State 25, Michigan 24

Penn State 25, Michigan 24 Michigan has been the moneyline favorite a total of eight times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Wolverines have won all eight games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter.

Penn State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Nittany Lions have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +170 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolverines a 67.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Penn State (+4.5)



Penn State (+4.5) Michigan has four wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

The Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Penn State owns a record of 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Five of Michigan's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 45.5 points.

This season, five of Penn State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 45.5 points.

The total for the matchup of 45.5 is 35.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Michigan (40.7 points per game) and Penn State (40.2 points per game).

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.4 52.7 44 Implied Total AVG 39.9 44.4 32.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 1-4-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-3-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Penn State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 46.8 47.8 Implied Total AVG 33.6 36.8 30.5 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

