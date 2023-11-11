The Houston Cougars (4-5) meet a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

Houston has the 80th-ranked scoring offense this year (25.2 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking 24th-worst with 31.6 points allowed per game. Cincinnati's offense has been thriving, compiling 452.3 total yards per contest (22nd-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 70th by giving up 377.3 total yards per game.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Houston Cincinnati 381 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (27th) 415.8 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (65th) 118 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.4 (5th) 263 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.9 (69th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 2,302 yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 254 yards (28.2 ypg) on 98 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 350 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Sam Brown's 764 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 79 times and has registered 53 catches and three touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 435 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Matthew Golden has racked up 38 grabs for 404 yards, an average of 44.9 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,818 yards on 155-of-255 passing with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 446 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has run for 756 yards on 138 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Xzavier Henderson has collected 46 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 631 (70.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 72 times and has three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has put up a 469-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 33 passes on 53 targets.

Chamon Metayer's 26 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

