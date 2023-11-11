Player prop bet options for Trae Young and others are listed when the Atlanta Hawks host the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -143) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -104)
  • Young's 21.3 points per game average is 3.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (two) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (2.5).
  • Young has averaged 10 assists per game, 0.5 more than Saturday's assist over/under (9.5).
  • Young's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -179)
  • The 19.5-point over/under set for Dejounte Murray on Saturday is 1.8 less than his season scoring average (21.3).
  • He collects 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Saturday.
  • Murray's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Saturday's prop bet.
  • He has made one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB
12.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -128)
  • The 12.5-point over/under for Jalen Johnson on Saturday is 2.0 lower than his scoring average.
  • His rebounding average -- seven -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +164)
  • Jimmy Butler's 16.5 points per game average is 8.0 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average of nine is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (6.5).
  • Butler has averaged 3.5 assists per game this season, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).
  • Butler's zero made three-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.