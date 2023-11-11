The Miami Heat (4-4) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) on November 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Heat allow to opponents.

Atlanta has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 19th.

The 121.8 points per game the Hawks put up are 11.7 more points than the Heat allow (110.1).

Atlanta has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 110.1 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks posted 119.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 117.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.4 points per contest.

Atlanta ceded 117.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 118.9 in road games.

At home, the Hawks made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (10.7) than in away games (10.8). They also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to in away games (35.7%).

Hawks Injuries