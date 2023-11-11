The Miami Heat (4-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSUN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 118 - Heat 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 4.5)

Hawks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-8.7)

Hawks (-8.7) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.2

The Heat (2-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 12.5% less often than the Hawks (3-5-0) this year.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Miami covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the point total 62.5% of the time this season (five out of eight). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (three out of eight).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 2-1, a better mark than the Heat have put up (0-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by putting up 121.8 points per game. They rank 23rd in the league in points allowed (117 per contest).

Atlanta ranks seventh in the NBA with 46.5 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 42.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Hawks are delivering 26.9 assists per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2023-24.

Atlanta is committing 14.4 turnovers per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 15 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Hawks are 17th in the NBA with 12.3 three-pointers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 21st with a 34.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.