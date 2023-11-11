Georgia Tech vs. Clemson: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4), boasting the 13th-ranked run offense in the country, will play the Clemson Tigers (5-4) and the 20th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Tigers are heavily favored, by 14.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-14.5)
|55.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-14.5)
|55.5
|-710
|+490
Week 11 Odds
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
- The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Clemson is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
