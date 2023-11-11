The Clemson Tigers (5-4) host an ACC battle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson is compiling 29 points per game on offense, which ranks them 58th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 37th, giving up 21.2 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia Tech is a bottom-25 unit, surrendering 453.7 total yards per game (fifth-worst). Fortunately, it is thriving on the other side of the ball, accumulating 465.3 total yards per contest (14th-best).

We will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Clemson 465.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (60th) 453.7 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.3 (5th) 204.1 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (69th) 261.2 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.3 (55th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (107th) 17 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,330 yards (258.9 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 545 yards (60.6 ypg) on 76 carries with five touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has run for 664 yards on 115 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s 552 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions on 55 targets with six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has 37 receptions (on 53 targets) for a total of 432 yards (48 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dominick Blaylock has racked up 269 reciving yards (29.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 2,056 yards passing for Clemson, completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Phil Mafah has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 625 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Will Shipley has been handed the ball 112 times this year and racked up 515 yards (57.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 33 receptions for 445 yards (49.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 404 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jake Briningstool has racked up 33 catches for 357 yards, an average of 39.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Clemson or Georgia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.