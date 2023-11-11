How to Watch Georgia State vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia State Panthers (0-1) face the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Texas State vs Miami (OH) (11:00 AM ET | November 11)
- Georgia Southern vs Eastern Michigan (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Arkansas State vs Bowling Green (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- UL Monroe vs Central Michigan (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
Georgia State Stats Insights
- The Panthers made 41.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.6 percentage points lower than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Georgia State shot better than 46.2% from the field, it went 3-4 overall.
- The Broncos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball, the Panthers finished 201st.
- Last year, the Panthers put up 7.3 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Broncos gave up (74).
- Georgia State went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 74 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia State posted 69.1 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 61.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Panthers gave up 9.7 fewer points per game (65.4) than when playing on the road (75.1).
- In terms of three-pointers, Georgia State fared better at home last year, sinking 5.7 treys per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.9 threes per game and a 26.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 89-87
|Curb Event Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/19/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.