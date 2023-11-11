The Georgia State Panthers (6-3) meet a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium.

Georgia State has the 60th-ranked offense this season (394.3 yards per game), and have been less effective on defense, ranking 21st-worst with 419.9 yards allowed per game. With 34 points per game on offense, Appalachian State ranks 26th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 93rd, allowing 28.4 points per contest.

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Georgia State Appalachian State 394.3 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.4 (28th) 419.9 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403 (86th) 186.1 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.8 (41st) 208.2 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.7 (31st) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State so far this season. He has 1,871 passing yards, completing 66.3% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 551 yards (61.2 ypg) on 103 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 210 times for 1,093 yards (121.4 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 16 passes for 176 yards.

Robert Lewis' team-high 677 yards as a receiver have come on 48 receptions (out of 71 targets) with six touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has caught 32 passes for 507 yards (56.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jacari Carter has been the target of 37 passes and racked up 27 grabs for 193 yards, an average of 21.4 yards per contest.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has 2,402 passing yards, or 266.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.6% of his passes and has recorded 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 27 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Nate Noel is his team's leading rusher with 140 carries for 673 yards, or 74.8 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Kanye Roberts has racked up 407 yards (on 75 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has totaled 37 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 512 (56.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has five touchdowns.

Christan Horn has caught 27 passes and compiled 456 receiving yards (50.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

DaShaun Davis has racked up 310 reciving yards (34.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

