Based on our computer model, the Georgia State Panthers will take down the Appalachian State Mountaineers when the two teams play at Center Parc Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which begins at 2:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (-2.5) Under (61.5) Georgia State 31, Appalachian State 27

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Panthers a 57.4% chance to win.

The Panthers have five wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Georgia State is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

This season, four of the Panthers' eight games have hit the over.

Georgia State games this season have posted an average total of 56.2, which is 5.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mountaineers based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

So far this year, the Mountaineers have compiled a 3-5-1 record against the spread.

Appalachian State is 1-0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

The Mountaineers have gone over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

The average point total for the Appalachian State this season is 7.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Panthers vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia State 28.6 27.3 27.8 28.6 29.5 25.8 Appalachian State 34 28.4 38.2 25.2 28.8 32.5

