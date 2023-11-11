The Georgia State Panthers (6-3) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) will face each other in a clash of Sun Belt opponents at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Georgia State vs. Appalachian State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Georgia State vs. Appalachian State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia State 30, Appalachian State 27

Georgia State 30, Appalachian State 27 Georgia State has put together a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

The Panthers have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Appalachian State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Mountaineers have been at least a +110 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The Panthers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia State (-2.5)



Georgia State (-2.5) Georgia State has five wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

In Appalachian State's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Georgia State vs. Appalachian State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) Three of Georgia State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 62.5 points.

This season, five of Appalachian State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 62.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 62.6 points per game, 0.1 points more than the point total of 62.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Georgia State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.2 52.6 59.8 Implied Total AVG 29.9 28 31.8 ATS Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 54.6 52.3 Implied Total AVG 32.3 33 31.5 ATS Record 3-5-1 2-3-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 4-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.