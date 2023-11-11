Saturday's game at George Gervin GameAbove Center has the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) going head to head against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 75-72 win for Georgia Southern, so expect a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023

12:00 PM ET

Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 75, Eastern Michigan 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia Southern (-2.7)

Georgia Southern (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

With 68.4 points per game on offense, Georgia Southern ranked 266th in college basketball last season. Defensively, it surrendered 66.7 points per contest, which ranked 73rd in college basketball.

With 32.1 boards per game, the Georgia Southern Eagles ranked 156th in the nation. They allowed 32 rebounds per contest, which ranked 240th in college basketball.

Georgia Southern put up just 10.4 dimes per game, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

The Georgia Southern Eagles averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

Last season the Georgia Southern Eagles drained 6.3 treys per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 31.4% (320th-ranked) from three-point land.

Georgia Southern ceded 6.8 threes per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 32.3% three-point percentage (88th-ranked).

Last season Georgia Southern took 65.8% two-pointers, accounting for 75.4% of the team's buckets. It shot 34.2% from beyond the arc (24.6% of the team's baskets).

