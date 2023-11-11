When the Georgia Bulldogs match up with the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our computer model predicts the Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (+10.5) Under (58.5) Georgia 30, Ole Miss 27

Week 11 SEC Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

The Bulldogs have two wins against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Georgia has an ATS record of just 2-7.

This year, five of the Bulldogs' nine games have gone over the point total.

Georgia games this season have posted an average total of 52.4, which is 6.1 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rebels have a 22.7% chance to win.

The Rebels are 5-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Rebels have gone over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

The average point total for Ole Miss this year is 1.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 39.3 15.4 41.2 13.2 32 20 Ole Miss 38.8 22.9 45.7 23.5 25 21.7

