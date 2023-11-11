Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dougherty County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Dougherty County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee County High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dougherty Comprehensive High School at Westover Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
