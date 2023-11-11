The Atlanta Hawks, Clint Capela included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 120-119 win over the Magic, Capela put up six points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Now let's break down Capela's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Over 9.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-122)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the league last year, conceding 109.8 points per game.

The Heat were the sixth-ranked team in the NBA last season, allowing 41.9 boards per game.

The Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.6.

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the league last season, giving up 13.1 makes per contest.

Clint Capela vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 34 12 10 1 0 0 0 3/4/2023 25 16 13 0 0 1 1 1/16/2023 21 12 6 0 0 3 0

