Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chattooga County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Chattooga County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chattooga County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chattooga High School at Darlington School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Rome, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
