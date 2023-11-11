How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 11
The Bundesliga schedule today is sure to please. The matchups include Borussia Dortmund squaring off against VfB Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena.
How to watch all the action in the Bundesliga today is included here.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund makes the trip to take on VfB Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (+140)
- Underdog: Borussia Dortmund (+160)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Augsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim
TSG Hoffenheim travels to play FC Augsburg at WWK ARENA in Augsburg.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Augsburg (+145)
- Underdog: TSG Hoffenheim (+165)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch SV Darmstadt 98 vs FSV Mainz
FSV Mainz travels to match up with SV Darmstadt 98 at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FSV Mainz (+125)
- Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+195)
- Draw: (+245)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
1. FC Heidenheim 1846 travels to face Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bayern Munich (-2500)
- Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+2000)
- Draw: (+1300)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch VfL Bochum vs FC Cologne
FC Cologne is on the road to face VfL Bochum at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: VfL Bochum (+150)
- Underdog: FC Cologne (+160)
- Draw: (+245)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.