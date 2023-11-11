The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Brayden Point, take the ice Saturday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Point in the Lightning-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brayden Point vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Point Season Stats Insights

Point has averaged 20:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Point has scored a goal in four of 14 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 10 of 14 games this season, Point has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Point has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 14 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Point's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Point has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Point Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 14 Games 4 18 Points 6 6 Goals 3 12 Assists 3

