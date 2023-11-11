The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brayden Point light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

  • In four of 14 games this season, Point has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus four assists.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:13 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 4 3 1 18:03 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:14 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:08 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:00 Home W 3-0
10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 19:07 Home L 4-3 OT
10/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:16 Home W 4-3

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

