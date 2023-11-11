On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Brandon Hagel going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

Hagel has scored in six of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hagel averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.9%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 16:28 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:06 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 14:36 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:41 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:50 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:56 Home W 4-3

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

