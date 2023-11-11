Should you bet on Anthony Cirelli to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

Cirelli has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Cirelli's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 17:41 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:17 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:33 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:01 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:50 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 4-3

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

