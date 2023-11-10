Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Troup County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Troup County, Georgia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Providence Christian Academy at Callaway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lagrange, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Troup County High School at Cairo High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Cairo, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westover Comprehensive High School at LaGrange High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Lagrange, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
