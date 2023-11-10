We have 2023 high school football competition in Troup County, Georgia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Providence Christian Academy at Callaway High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Lagrange, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Troup County High School at Cairo High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Cairo, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westover Comprehensive High School at LaGrange High School

    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Lagrange, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

