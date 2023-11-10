Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Putnam County, Georgia this week.
Putnam County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Maynard H Jackson High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Jefferson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Putnam County High School at Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Fitzgerald, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
