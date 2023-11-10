Oglethorpe County, Georgia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Oglethorpe County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Oglethorpe County High School at Elbert County Comp High School