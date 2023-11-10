Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Newton County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Newton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Chapel Hill High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Covington, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Camden County High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Covington, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
