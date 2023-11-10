If you live in Lowndes County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Lowndes County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Georgia Christian School at Augusta Preparatory Day School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Martinez, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Archer High School at Valdosta High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Valdosta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

