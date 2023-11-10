Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Laurens County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Laurens County, Georgia this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Laurens County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Screven County High School at Dublin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Dublin, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Laurens High School at Bryan County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Pembroke, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian School at Piedmont Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Monticello, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Trinity Christian School at Bainbridge High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Bainbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.