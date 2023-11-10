There is high school football competition in Laurens County, Georgia this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

    • Laurens County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Screven County High School at Dublin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Dublin, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Laurens High School at Bryan County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Pembroke, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Trinity Christian School at Piedmont Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Monticello, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Trinity Christian School at Bainbridge High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Bainbridge, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

