The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) host the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the matchup.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Last season 17 of Kennesaw State's games went over the point total.

The Owls had 20 wins in 35 games against the spread last year.

Florida State covered less often than Kennesaw State last season, tallying an ATS record of 10-17-0, as opposed to the 20-9-0 mark of the Owls.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 69.3 144.3 76.2 145.2 143.7 Kennesaw State 75 144.3 69 145.2 143.1

Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

The Owls' 75 points per game last year were only 1.2 fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles allowed.

Kennesaw State went 10-2 against the spread and 13-2 overall when it scored more than 76.2 points last season.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 10-17-0 15-14-0 Kennesaw State 20-9-0 17-12-0

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Kennesaw State 5-11 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 10-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

