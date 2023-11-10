Kennesaw State vs. Florida State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) play the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network Extra.
Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Florida State (-10.5)
- Total: 154.5
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Florida State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Kennesaw State Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|75
|95th
|330th
|76.2
|Points Allowed
|69
|141st
|327th
|28.6
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
