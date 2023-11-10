How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) play the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- The Owls shot 46.1% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 45.4% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.
- Kennesaw State put together a 13-3 straight up record in games it shot above 45.4% from the field.
- The Owls were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 280th.
- The Owls' 75 points per game last year were only 1.2 fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles gave up.
- Kennesaw State went 13-2 last season when it scored more than 76.2 points.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Kennesaw State averaged 80.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2.
- At home, the Owls allowed 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (71.2).
- Kennesaw State made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (37.7%).
Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Oakwood
|W 93-46
|KSU Convocation Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/15/2023
|Keiser
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|11/19/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Minges Coliseum
