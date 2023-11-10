Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Houston County, Georgia has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Houston County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Houston County High School at North Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westfield Academy at George Walton Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Monroe, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School - Warner Robins at Marist School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
