Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Gwinnett County, Georgia today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Covenant Academy at Sugar Hill Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Sugar Hill, GA

Sugar Hill, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Killian Hill Christian School at Fulton Science Academy