The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) go up against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Wake Forest matchup.

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-2.5) 153.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-1.5) 153.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Bulldogs games went over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

Wake Forest covered 16 times in 30 games with a spread last year.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 30 times last season.

Georgia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Bookmakers rate Georgia much lower (84th in the country) than the computer rankings do (51st).

Based on its moneyline odds, Georgia has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

