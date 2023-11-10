The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bulldogs had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents hit.
  • Georgia went 6-3 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Demon Deacons ranked 233rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 171st.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs scored 68.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Demon Deacons allowed.
  • Georgia had a 6-4 record last season when putting up more than 73.8 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison

  • Georgia posted 70.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 65.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 81.5.
  • At home, Georgia sunk 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than on the road (6.9). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.3%).

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Oregon L 82-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/10/2023 Wake Forest - Stegeman Coliseum
11/12/2023 North Carolina Central - Stegeman Coliseum
11/17/2023 Miami (FL) - Baha Mar Convention Center

