How to Watch Georgia vs. Wake Forest on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Georgia vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- South Carolina Upstate vs Vanderbilt (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Texas A&M vs Ohio State (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Virginia vs Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Texas A&M-Commerce vs Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
Georgia Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents hit.
- Georgia went 6-3 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Demon Deacons ranked 233rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 171st.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 68.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Demon Deacons allowed.
- Georgia had a 6-4 record last season when putting up more than 73.8 points.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia posted 70.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 65.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 81.5.
- At home, Georgia sunk 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than on the road (6.9). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.3%).
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oregon
|L 82-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
