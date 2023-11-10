The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SECN

Georgia Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents hit.

Georgia went 6-3 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Demon Deacons ranked 233rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 171st.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 68.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Demon Deacons allowed.

Georgia had a 6-4 record last season when putting up more than 73.8 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison

Georgia posted 70.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 65.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 81.5.

At home, Georgia sunk 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than on the road (6.9). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.3%).

