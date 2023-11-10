The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) will meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Wake Forest AVG Wake Forest Rank
262nd 68.5 Points Scored 76.6 60th
224th 71.5 Points Allowed 73.8 284th
171st 31.9 Rebounds 31 233rd
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 9.5 18th
319th 11.2 Assists 13.5 143rd
249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.