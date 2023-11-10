Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Fulton County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carver High School at McNair High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonesboro High School at Tri-Cities High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: East Point, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McNair High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Schools at Galloway School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Atlanta High School at Druid Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Killian Hill Christian School at Fulton Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
