Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Floyd County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Floyd County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Darlington School at Whitefield Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Mableton, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sprayberry High School at Rome High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Rome, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Model High School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

