Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elbert County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Elbert County, Georgia this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Elbert County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Oglethorpe County High School at Elbert County Comp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Elberton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
