High school football action in Douglas County, Georgia is happening this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Douglas County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Habersham Central High School at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Paulding High School at Gainesville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Gainesville, GA

Gainesville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapel Hill High School at Eastside High School