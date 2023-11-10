The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Dougherty County, Georgia this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Chattooga County
  • Wilcox County
  • Forsyth County
  • Muscogee County
  • Lee County
  • Walton County
  • Murray County
  • Worth County
  • Dade County
  • Screven County

    • Dougherty County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Monroe Comprehensive High School at Morgan County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Madison, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Young Americans Christian School at Sherwood Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Albany, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Westover Comprehensive High School at LaGrange High School

    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Lagrange, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.