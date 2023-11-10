Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in DeKalb County, Georgia this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Other Games in Georgia This Week

DeKalb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Dunwoody High School at Lee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Leesburg, GA

Leesburg, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Ware County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Waycross, GA

Waycross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Statesboro High School at Tucker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

H. V. Jenkins High School at Arabia Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Lithonia, GA

Lithonia, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Redan High School at Fellowship Christian School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11

1:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Academy at Columbia High School