Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Cobb County, Georgia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Cobb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Collins Hill High School at North Cobb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Darlington School at Whitefield Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Mableton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harrison High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sprayberry High School at Rome High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Rome, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campbell High School at McEachern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Powder Springs, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marietta High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Walton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass High School at Kell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fannin County High School at North Cobb Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.