Thursday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) matching up at Spectrum Center has a projected final score of 75-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

In their last game on Monday, the Hokies secured a 94-55 victory against High Point.

The Hokies took care of business in their most recent matchup 94-55 against High Point on Monday. The Hawkeyes took care of business in their last outing 102-46 against Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday. Elizabeth Kitley put up 27 points, 11 rebounds and two assists for the Hokies. Caitlin Clark totaled 28 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Hawkeyes.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Iowa 74

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hokies outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game last season (posting 72.4 points per game, 51st in college basketball, and conceding 57.8 per outing, 32nd in college basketball) and had a +528 scoring differential.

With 68.9 points per game in ACC action, Virginia Tech posted 3.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72.4 PPG).

The Hokies put up 75.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.4 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (67.1).

In 2022-23, Virginia Tech allowed 53.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it allowed 61.9.

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season with a +589 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) and gave up 71.8 per contest (331st in college basketball).

In conference play, Iowa scored more points (89.2 per game) than it did overall (87.3) in 2022-23.

The Hawkeyes scored more points at home (89.4 per game) than on the road (85.9) last season.

Iowa conceded 65 points per game at home last season, and 78.5 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.