For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Victor Hedman a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

  • Hedman has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • Hedman has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • Hedman averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 24:04 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 24:02 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 2 1 1 24:46 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:15 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:17 Home W 3-0
10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:06 Home L 4-3 OT
10/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:17 Home W 4-3
10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 28:19 Away L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

