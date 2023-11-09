Atthaya Thitikul is the favorite (+900), and Nelly Korda the defending champ, at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-12 ($3.2M purse).

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican First Round Information

Start Time: 7:10 AM ET

7:10 AM ET Venue: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par/Distance: Par 70/6,353 yards

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Best Odds to Win

Atthaya Thitikul

Tee Time: 12:19 PM ET

12:19 PM ET Odds to Win: +900

Thitikul Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Maybank Championship 2nd -21 0 66-71-62-68 BMW Ladies Championship 5th -12 4 70-71-66-69 The Ascendant LPGA 2nd -9 4 70-69-71-65

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 7:43 AM ET

7:43 AM ET Odds to Win: +1000

Korda Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Maybank Championship 6th -17 4 69-69-67-66 BMW Ladies Championship 16th -9 7 70-68-72-69 Portland Classic 14th -15 11 65-71-69-68

Celine Boutier

Tee Time: 12:08 PM ET

12:08 PM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Boutier Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Maybank Championship 1st -21 0 70-64-69-64 BMW Ladies Championship 5th -12 4 66-72-68-70 The Ascendant LPGA 13th -3 10 69-67-74-71

Lilia Vu

Tee Time: 12:19 PM ET

12:19 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Vu Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round BMW Ladies Championship 48th -3 13 69-76-74-66 Buick LPGA Shanghai 2nd -14 0 72-67-67-68 Portland Classic 14th -15 11 71-69-69-64

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 7:43 AM ET

7:43 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Ko Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Maybank Championship 20th -10 11 69-70-69-70 BMW Ladies Championship 48th -3 13 74-69-70-72 CP Women’s Open 2nd -9 0 69-70-71-69

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Brooke Mackenzie Henderson +2000 Lydia Ko +2200 Alexis Thompson +2200 Megan Khang +2500 Ruoning Yin +2500 Linn Grant +2500 Charley Hull +2500 Allisen Corpuz +2800 Ally Ewing +3000 Maria Gabriela Lopez +3500

